Del Mar man captures glimpse of 5 young great whites Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 days ago Del Mar man captures glimpse of 5 young great whites A North County photographer captured five great white sharks swimming about 50 yards off the coast of Del Mar on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE UNIVERSITY IS NOWINVESTIGATING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this