Labor Day concerns with the coronavirus

Governor Kate Brown is concerned with coronavirus cases increasing with the Labor Day Weekend.

Nervous im excitied ive dean sidelinger also focused on the possible increase in coronavirus caes as we head into the labor day wthose concerns in oregon as the state's case rates continue to decline and the labor day weekend approaches.

""we are very concerned with southern oregon" jackson county has been showing an increased number of new cases, recording more than 300 new cases in the last three weeks.

Allen says the state of oregon has recorded a 30 percent decrease in the rate of new cases, and a positivity test rate drop to 4.4 percent.

Allen says the state of oregon has recorded a 30 percent decrease in the rate of new cases, and a positivity test rate drop to 4.4 percent.

That trend puts the state's possible plan to introduce travel restrictions on hold.

Allen quote: "i think what we've been up to demonstrate over the last months or so is that because of the actions of oregonians, limiting them gatherings and wearing their masks and doing the other thing that they need to do, that we've driven down the number of cases.

That tool doesn't seem to be necessary at this time."

With the labor day weekend here and triple a projecting more people will travel this weekend -- new concerns are rising that coronavirus cases could spread more with social gatherings.

Brown quote: "we know that informal social gatherings are super spreader events."

The numbers from jackson county show that after the fourth of july, cases began to rise not only for the county but for the state as well.

Quote: "we've seen three times now how get togethers between families and friends during holiday weekends have led to surges in covid-19 infections.

Now governor kate brown and her staff are urging people to stay home and continue social distancing especially with the increase in fires and smoke that are affecting oregon.

Quote: "so i ask you as you make your plans for labor day, please don't let your fatigue with coronavirus precautions lead to a surge in cases."




