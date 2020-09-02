Officials prepare for a busy Labor Day Weekend after a record-breaking summer
After a record-breaking summer with visitors to parks in Colorado, officials prepare for a busy Labor Day weekend.
San Diego's coastal hotels packed for Labor Day weekendHotels hit hard by the coronavirus are getting a reprieve thanks to Labor Day weekend, as tourists snatch up rooms along our coast.
Holiday Traffic In Colorado Will Reflect Pre-Pandemic NumbersThe number of people driving I-70 may surpass last year's Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day concerns with the coronavirusGovernor Kate Brown is concerned with coronavirus cases increasing with the Labor Day Weekend.