'I Want To Normalize Bald Women': Model, Fitness Instructor, Dancer Christie Valdiserri Shares Journey With Alopecia

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Swimsuit model, fitness instructor and dancer Christie Valdiserri said she's had to overcome many challenges in life but none were anything like her battle with alopecia.

Jaime Maggio spoke with her about her experiences.


