Indian people would be voting for me: Donald Trump

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
United States President Donald Trump thinks that Indian-American community would vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

"We have great support from India and PM Modi.

I think Indian people would be voting for Trump.

I also went to India just prior to pandemic...People are so incredible...you got a great leader and he is a great person," said Trump


