Food Drive being held at Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford

In celebration of Friday being National Food Pantry day, Nothing Bundt Cakes in New Hartford is holding a food drive into Saturday.

The drive started today and continues through tomorrow at the shop on commercial drve.

Food collected will be donated to the feed our vets pantry in new york mills, and mother marianne's westside kitchen in utica.

Nothing bundt cakes opened in october 2019, and ella caiola says it's important to give back to these two organizations for all they've done since the shop opened.

"feed our vets and mother marianne's westside kitchen (are) two organizations that are very dear to us and our owners because one of our owners, their father was a veteran, a retired veteran and he passed away, so it kiof in hl those who donate will receive a free blueberry bliss bundtlet as a thank you for their donation.

Limit one per guest!

