Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Adrian Peterson Is Out
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Adrian Peterson Is Out
Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 00:57s - Published
2 minutes ago
He's off the team.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
NFL players react to the Washington Football Team releasing Adrian Peterson
The future Hall of Famer is now a free agent
CBS Sports - Published
6 hours ago
Also reported by •
USATODAY.com
•
ESPN
Ron Rivera explains Adrian Peterson release is about 'other guys,' says RB's 'got football left in him'
Peterson joined Washington in 2018 but was unable to make the team for a third straight year
CBS Sports - Published
8 hours ago
Also reported by •
Pro Football Talk
Adrian Peterson landing spots after Washington release: Patriots, Bears top short list
These four teams could take a shot on the 35-year-old Peterson
CBS Sports - Published
12 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
US Open
YouTube
Coronavirus disease 2019
New York City
Germany
United Nations
Joe Biden
Facebook
FC Barcelona
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Stars And Stripes
Barcelona
Fort Hood Soldier Dies
Lou Holtz
Arrested
WORTH WATCHING
Lou Holtz to receive Medal of Freedom -Trump
Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open
NATO chief: 'Proof beyond doubt' Navalny poisoned with Novichok
Car drives through protesters in New York