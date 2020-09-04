Global  
 

Travel Safety for Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day enforcement period started Friday.

A state trooper and labor day travelers spoke about the holiday weekend.

Labor day enforcement period is under way right now... the holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous for travel because of so many people are out on the roadway... w-t-v-a's bronson woodruff spoke with a highway patrol officer about holiday travel, and some people planning to hit the road this weekend.

..

."

Last year, the mississippi highway patrol worked three fatalities on the highways of this state, and this year for labor day weekend, we would like for that number to be zero."

Nat pop: r-v gas cap pops closed.

State trooper gary stanton said many more people are on the road than usual during labor day weekend.

Right now- the labor day holiday enforcement period is under way- meaning you can expect to see more troopers on the road... "people are out, they're off work, they're out trying to have fun, and we definitely encourage that, but we want them to be as safe as possible."

One traveller this weekend is mason wright.

He's passing through from arkansas, and stopped to refuel his r-v.

"we're headed to river road mud racing in sulligent, alabama."

As far as holiday traffic, wright said he feels good about driving in it.

"a lot of crazy people out there, you just gotta watch what you're doing."

Nat sound: engine james butler is driving back to arizona.

"no, we don't have any concerns, we're just taking it easy."

He wants to encourage people to drive carefully.

"i just hope everybody has a safe holiday weekend."

Trooper stanton wants to remind people to obey speed limits, wear their seatbelts, and keep from driving distracted to avoid crashes this holiday weekend.

"and probably most importantly, to not drink and drive."

In new albany, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

The enforcement period ends the enforcement period ends monday at 11:59 p.m.... the enforcement period ends monday at 11:59 p.m.... the mississippi highway patrol encourages everyone to practice pandemic safety during the holiday weekend, which includes wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing.

And by doing so, everyone can safely enjoy the last week of summer.




