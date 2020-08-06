Nani opens up on V, stardom and Shahid Kapoor doing Jersey remake
As South star Nani gears up for the release of his 25th film, Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s V, on Amazon Prime Video, he got candid in an interview with Hindustan Times about playing the antagonist, his thoughts about a direct-to-digital release and the pressures of stardom.
He also opened up about Shahid Kapoor stepping into his shoes for the Jersey remake.
Sudheer Babu, who plays a police officer in V, opened up about the film getting a direct-to-digital release, his experience of shooting with Nani, how the film will play up his action hero image and more in an interview with Hindustan Times. He also talked about making it in the film industry on his own, without seeking any help from his father-in-law, Krishna, or brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:26Published
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Nani's house on Thursday. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi. The actor will be next seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Its trailer has received over 225000 'likes' on YouTube, but also over 125000 'dislikes'. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56Published
Abhishek Banerjee talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new web show PariWar and why he thinks his mother might agree to watch it. He also opens up about shooting for the show alongside Paatal Lok.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:32Published
Gajraj Rao talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new web show PariWar, in which he sports a never seen before look. The actor, who is known for his comic roles, also opens up about sharing his own memes on social media.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:41Published