Nani opens up on V, stardom and Shahid Kapoor doing Jersey remake

As South star Nani gears up for the release of his 25th film, Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s V, on Amazon Prime Video, he got candid in an interview with Hindustan Times about playing the antagonist, his thoughts about a direct-to-digital release and the pressures of stardom.

He also opened up about Shahid Kapoor stepping into his shoes for the Jersey remake.