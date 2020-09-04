Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labor Day Weekend Report From Broward

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Labor Day Weekend Report From Broward

Labor Day Weekend Report From Broward

CBS4's Ty Russell brings you a report of what you can expect in Broward County for this Labor Day Weekend.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Americans headed into Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end to the Lost...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Coronavirus concerns ahead of Labor Day weekend

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the way Americans behave over Labor Day weekend will determine how the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comazcentral.comUSATODAY.combizjournals


Labour Day Gasoline Prices At Lowest Level In 16 Years

Sluggish fuel demand and low travel demand because of the pandemic are keeping U.S. gasoline prices...
OilPrice.com - Published


Tweets about this

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews: Health officials warn Labor Day could be a catalyst for the coronavirus, as Americans get ready to celebrate this weeke… 18 minutes ago

DowntownVenMkt

Downtown Ventura Certified Farmers' Market Saturday September 5, 2020 Downtown Ventura Certified Farmers' Market OPEN LABOR DAY WEEKEND! Ha’s Apple has Asian… https://t.co/znZLItY5Qc 2 hours ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Health officials warn Labor Day could be a catalyst for the coronavirus, as Americans get ready to celebrate this w… https://t.co/thK0t9Hqmp 2 hours ago

Anthony33760347

OCD @WSJ Don’t you have anything else to report but the virus the Labor Day weekend isn’t even in full swing and you’re… https://t.co/botkazZi4F 3 hours ago

George16622037

George @realDonaldTrump The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and a… https://t.co/8CtRcyMSod 3 hours ago

George16622037

George @SenJohnBarrasso @SenateGOP The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases… https://t.co/Bi2jZ16udt 3 hours ago

FoodTravelPro

FoodTravelPro Just 16% of Americans plan to travel for Labor Day, 25% for Thanksgiving and 29% for Christmas, per a new report fr… https://t.co/7GsNy7cyYh 4 hours ago

George16622037

George @RepBrianBabin The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and an… https://t.co/O9gr8lDgvr 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rain Chances Diminishing [Video]

Rain Chances Diminishing

It should be a nice Labor Day weekend in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:55Published
Law enforcement cracking down on large gatherings this weekend [Video]

Law enforcement cracking down on large gatherings this weekend

A warning from butte county public health - no large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Holiday Traffic In Colorado Will Reflect Pre-Pandemic Numbers [Video]

Holiday Traffic In Colorado Will Reflect Pre-Pandemic Numbers

The number of people driving I-70 may surpass last year's Labor Day weekend.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:05Published