Labor Day Weekend Report From Broward
CBS4's Ty Russell brings you a report of what you can expect in Broward County for this Labor Day Weekend.
kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews: Health officials warn Labor Day could be a catalyst for the coronavirus, as Americans get ready to celebrate this weeke… 18 minutes ago
Downtown Ventura Certified Farmers' Market Saturday September 5, 2020 Downtown Ventura Certified Farmers' Market OPEN LABOR DAY WEEKEND! Ha’s Apple has Asian… https://t.co/znZLItY5Qc 2 hours ago
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Health officials warn Labor Day could be a catalyst for the coronavirus, as Americans get ready to celebrate this w… https://t.co/thK0t9Hqmp 2 hours ago
OCD @WSJ Don’t you have anything else to report but the virus the Labor Day weekend isn’t even in full swing and you’re… https://t.co/botkazZi4F 3 hours ago
George @realDonaldTrump The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and a… https://t.co/8CtRcyMSod 3 hours ago
George @SenJohnBarrasso @SenateGOP The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases… https://t.co/Bi2jZ16udt 3 hours ago
FoodTravelPro Just 16% of Americans plan to travel for Labor Day, 25% for Thanksgiving and 29% for Christmas, per a new report fr… https://t.co/7GsNy7cyYh 4 hours ago
George @RepBrianBabin The economy continues to face uncertainty with an average of 36,000 new Covid-19 cases a day and an… https://t.co/O9gr8lDgvr 4 hours ago
Rain Chances DiminishingIt should be a nice Labor Day weekend in North Texas.
Law enforcement cracking down on large gatherings this weekendA warning from butte county public health - no large gatherings this Labor Day weekend.
Holiday Traffic In Colorado Will Reflect Pre-Pandemic NumbersThe number of people driving I-70 may surpass last year's Labor Day weekend.