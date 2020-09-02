Coronavirus Latest: Baltimore City To Move Fully In Phase 2 Reopening On Tuesday

Global  
 

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Baltimore City will move fully into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday, September 8, at 5 p.m.


