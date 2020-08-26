Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

Out ?

"* just prep football continued tonight in iowa except for teams like mason city ?

"* charles city ?

"* and osage.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news three sp director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

*- joins us with a look at the concern of covid?

"*19 making is way to the football field./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

?

"* fortunately for those teams... having to cancel games won't hurt their chances of making the playoffs like it would on a normal year.

But at what point will the season be called off if the virus gets too bad?

I spoke with i?

"*h?

*- s?

"*a?

"*a assistant director* todd tharp ?

"* to find out./// we've talked back and forth and we really haven't determined what that threshold number is right now.

The total number of teams across the state of iowa cancelling games rose from three last week to seven this week.

Tharp says the i?

"*h?

"*s?

"*a?

"*a is week by week... but maintains if case numbers surge, there won't be any hasty decisions.

Obviously we would visit with the department of education with our sharing of view with them you know to feel comfortable that that they're alright with the decision that was made and also the governor's office, too.

Because they're the ones that have stated you know granting us and the state the ability to play these sports.

Tharp says the state league is aware that getting through an entire nine week football season plus four weeks of playoffs without cancelations would be unlikely.

That's why the league shortened the season to seven weeks plus playoffs.

Still ?

"*the virus looms over the game and tharp urges everyone to make the most of each day.

I think our coaches are doing a great job of taking that attitude with them that you need to savor every opportunity you have here.

It's the same thing i tell our football officials you know is this could be you tonight could be the last game that you get to officiate this year because we don't know what might happen next so those kids deserve your best effort just like it's their super bowl or their championship game or (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Me that he comends coaches and schools for putting their best foot forward when it comes to sanitizing equipment and their efforts to keep their communities