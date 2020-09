Broken Arrow holds on to defeat Union

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 minutes ago

AS CLOSE AS WE EXPECTED ITTO BE OUT THE GATE.

A GROUNDAND POUND MATCHUP - NEARLY200 RUSHING YARDS - FOR EACHTEAM - IN THE FIRST HALFALONE.

BUT VERY SLOPPY.

7TURNOVERS IN THIS ONE - FOURFOR UNION, THREE FOR B-A.BROKEN ARROW - COMING OFF AHUGE WIN ON NATIONAL T-V,UNION - LOOKING TO BREAKTHROUGH AND GET IN THE WINCOLUMN.

FIRST DRIVE - THIRDAND LONG - JAKE RAINES -FINDS R-J SPEARS- JENNINGS -SHAKES THE SECONDARY - ANDHE IS GONE.

HE HAD 2RECEPTIONS FOR 59 YARDS INTHE OPENER - HIS FIRSTCATCH IN THIS ONE - 79 YARDSTO THE HOUSE!

B-A UP EARLY.BUT THAT BACKFIELD SPEED FORUNION - ON DISPLAY.

ROVAUGHNBANKS - NO AJ GREEN ON THISPLAY, NO PROBLEM.

TAKES THETHIRD AND SHORT OPTION ANDTURNS IT INTO A HUGE GAIN!BUT SHORTLY AFTER - AJGREEN BACK IN,MISCOMMUNICATION ON THETRANSITION - EASY PICKUPFOR DAKOTA TOMLINSON!THE SENIOR - TWO GIFTS FORFUMBLE RECOVERIES.

B-A WOULDDRIVE BUT MISS A FIELD GOAL-AND A THREE-AND-OUT LED TOTHIS.

BAD SNAP ON THE PUNT,B-A SWARMS AFTER A NEARLYMIRACULOUS PLAY BY THEPUNTER - ASHORT FIELD FOR JAKE RAINES.HEY JAKE, YOU KNOW YOU HAVESANCHEZ RIGHT THERE RIGHT?NO CHRIS - MY EYES ARE ONTHE GOALLINE.

NEARLY BREAKS THROUGH- SANCHEZ BANKS TAKES OVER.HIS SECOND SCORE OF THEYEAR, B-A GOES UP 14-NOTHING- UNION CUT IT IN HALFBEFORE HALFTIME BUT THAT'SALL THEY WOULD GET - THETIGERS - TAKE THEIR FOURTHIN A ROW AGAINST UNION -14-7 THE FINAL.

WE'LL BEBACK THERE NEXT WEEK FOR AGOOD ONE.