Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' during a visitto a World War I cemetery in France.

Mr Trump also attacked his former chiefof staff John Kelly as the likely source of the article, which claimed he alsocalled late Republican senator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.