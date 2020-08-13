Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

Global  
 

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' during a visitto a World War I cemetery in France.

Mr Trump also attacked his former chiefof staff John Kelly as the likely source of the article, which claimed he alsocalled late Republican senator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.


Trump Moves to Cancel Government Sensitivity Training Contracts

 A memo sent to agency heads on Friday called efforts that often focus on promoting awareness of racism “divisive” and “un-American propaganda.”
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, September 4, 2020

 Trump denies calling fallen soldiers "suckers" and "losers"; Man creates special racetrack for 4-year-old boy.
CBS News

President Trump denies report he called U.S. fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers"

 President Trump on Friday denied claims he insulted fallen U.S. soldiers. According to a report published by "The Atlantic," the president allegedly referred to..
CBS News

Race to the White House: Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail vote

 As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, he's found a powerful partner in Attorney General William Barr.Like Trump, Barr..
New Zealand Herald

Migrants cross treacherous Atlantic to Spain

 Some 4,000 migrants have crossed the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous..
USATODAY.com

Weakened Laura still carries a punch as it heads toward Atlantic Ocean

 The remnants of Hurricane Laura continued to weaken Saturday but it may bring tornadoes to North Carolina and the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia region.
USATODAY.com
Estimates of plastic in Atlantic ‘massively underestimated’ [Video]

Estimates of plastic in Atlantic ‘massively underestimated’

According to a study published in Nature Communications, the mass of so-calledinvisible microplastics found in the upper waters of the Atlantic is around12-21 million tonnes. Scientist Katsiaryna Pabortsava says it was previouslyhard to balance the amount of plastic found in the ocean against what wasthought to have been put into it since the 1950s. This was down to earlierstudies not measuring the concentrations of ‘invisible’ microplastic particlesbeneath the ocean surface. This study indicates there is a lot more plastic inthe Atlantic than previously thought, which can severely damage marineecosystems. Microplastics are defined as pieces smaller than 5mm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump vehemently upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCain

 President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..
CBS News

Trump reportedly disparaged US soldiers killed in World War I as ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’

 A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the US military...
WorldNews

Over 100 Ex-Staff Members for John McCain Endorse Joe Biden

 The group endorsement of Mr. Biden is the latest effort from anti-Trump Republicans to lure conservatives and moderates away from the president, who often..
NYTimes.com
Palin's Hopes For Harris [Video]

Palin's Hopes For Harris

On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate. It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party ticket. In 2008, Alaska governor Sarah Palin was named John McCain's VP on the Republican party's ticket. Republicans quickly slammed the media for what they called "sexist" coverage of Palin. In an interview with Good Morning America, Palin reflected on how she was treated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
'There's no cure for this' | Tampa dad diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer [Video]

'There's no cure for this' | Tampa dad diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer

His family says it is the same type of brain cancer that John McCain had battled. Don's family is now looking to stay positive and "think of the best quality of life and the best treatment options."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

John Kelly, at Center of Report on Trump Disparaging U.S. Soldiers, Keeps Silent

 The former chief of staff’s public reticence has frustrated groups that are hoping that he will publicly endorse Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic..
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Atlantic article on his alleged comments about fallen U.S. service members

 President Trump strongly denied an Atlantic story that he had called fallen U.S. service members "losers" and "suckers." He also slammed the press and his former..
CBS News

Trump says former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly couldn't 'handle the pressure' of the job

 The president's criticism of his former chief of staff comes as he's facing explosive allegations that he disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers.
USATODAY.com

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark [Video]

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about fallen U.S. military personnel were true, then they were "a disgrace."​ This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Republicans and Democrats differ on how to turn out voters during pandemic

 Republicans and Democrats have different strategies on the ground in the battleground states because of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News campaign reporter..
CBS News

GOP and Dems diverge on how to turn out voters amid COVID-19

 Sixty days to go and Republicans are resuming in-person campaigning as Democrats lean in on virtual efforts.
CBS News

Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlement

 A proposed settlement for the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania has divided Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations..
WorldNews

