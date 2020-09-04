Global  
 

SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials brought Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to Sion hospital on September 05.

They brought to the hospital for the medical examination.

NCB officials left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim.

The NCB is going to produce them before court.

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.


Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

Watch: NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda to court

Watch: NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda to court

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 05 left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested over drug charges by NCB. On Friday, NCB had raided the residences of Showmik and Miranda. NCB has been questioning Showmik and others over drug allegations in Sushant’s death case. Showik lives with sister Rhea. Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search.NCB had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. NCB said Parihar used to procure drugs on Showmik’s instructions. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Sion, Mumbai Sion, Mumbai suburb in Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 night, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04. The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Early on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty is being probed for her..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published