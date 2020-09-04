SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials brought Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to Sion hospital on September 05.

They brought to the hospital for the medical examination.

NCB officials left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim.

The NCB is going to produce them before court.

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.