5 boys of Arunachal abducted by Chinese Army, claims Congress's Ninong Ering

At least two ITBP personnel including Rifleman Neema Dhondhup from Arunachal Pradesh and a driver went missing after an ITBP vehicle rolled down into Sutlej River at Spilo in Kinnaur district. Further details are awaited.
Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the situation at the border was slightly tense and added that Indian troops are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise. The Army Chief added that the morale remains high and lauded the efforts of the jawans in the area. The Army Chief also said that India has made some precautionary deployments keeping in mind the current situation and for the purpose of safety and security. He also said that India’s jawans and officers are among some of the best in the world and added that they will ensure the integrity of the country is threatened by any adversary. The Army Chief’s visit comes after the Indian Army accused China’s PLA of trying to alter the situation along the LAC near the Pangong Tso area on the night of 29th August. Indian Army said that it thwarted an attempt the Chinese Army’s provocative military movements. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 04 met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Moscow. The meeting came amid the rising border tensions between the two countries on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Both the Defence Ministers were accompanied with a delegation during their bilateral meeting in the Russian capital. Singh, who is on a 3-day visit to Russia, during the meeting of Defence Ministers of all member states said that peace demands trust.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes at Moscow's monument to the Mothers of Winners on September 04. "Paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying of flowers at the monument to the Mothers of Winners in Moscow, Russia," he tweeted. The minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).