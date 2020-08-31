Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High school football kicks off in Southwest Florida

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 24:51s - Published
High school football kicks off in Southwest Florida

High school football kicks off in Southwest Florida

On Friday, The Bishop Verot High School Vikings took on the Jesuit High School Tigers from Tampa to officially kick off the season.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jorgiana

Jorgiana RT @NPR: As high school football kicks off, some question whether it's reckless to play a game that's high risk for COVID-19. "I mean it's… 7 minutes ago

joshlanik

Josh Lanik RT @PrepExtra: Hyatt Collins had 32 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central (@ACPatriotsFB) in an im… 2 hours ago

PrepExtra

LJS Prep Extra Hyatt Collins had 32 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central (@ACPatriotsFB)… https://t.co/J4qYKY87MV 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mariner High School student mistakenly told to quarantine [Video]

Mariner High School student mistakenly told to quarantine

The Florida Department of Health made a big mistake, accidently sending a student into a 14-day quarantine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:23Published
Bishop Verot Employee tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Bishop Verot Employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Bishop Verot High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20Published
Fox 4 kicks off its "If you give a child a book..." Campaign [Video]

Fox 4 kicks off its "If you give a child a book..." Campaign

Fox 4's parent company has a charitable organization called the Scripps Howard Foundation. Each year, along with that foundation, we raise money for to donate books to kids in need in Southwest..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:00Published