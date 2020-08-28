Global  
 

Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Highlighting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on September 05 said that the actions by NCB proved that Mumbai Police wanted to hide something.

"From NCB's arrests, a drug angle has also come to light, which the family doesn't know about." He raised question on Mumbai Police's action in regards to the case by saying that the family have been saying since starting that the actions and attitude of Mumbai Police is very suspicious.

"It is cleared that Mumbai Police are hiding several angles and what the police were trying to hide will be unearthed during the investigation."


