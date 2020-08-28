Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Highlighting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on September 05 said that the actions by NCB proved that Mumbai Police wanted to hide something.
"From NCB's arrests, a drug angle has also come to light, which the family doesn't know about." He raised question on Mumbai Police's action in regards to the case by saying that the family have been saying since starting that the actions and attitude of Mumbai Police is very suspicious.
"It is cleared that Mumbai Police are hiding several angles and what the police were trying to hide will be unearthed during the investigation."
A team of Mumbai Police, including women constables, arrived at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning Sushant's connections in relation to actor's death case. Sushant allegedly died due to suicide at his residence on June 14.
In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 05 left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court.
The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 night, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They were arrested after 10 hours of interrogation. Samuel Miranda's wife along with lawyer Abhiraj Parab went to meet Samuel Miranda at NCB office, but was denied permission by the NCB official. Speaking on this lawyer Parab said, "We (Samuel Miranda's wife and his lawyer) just came to enquire about where he is going to be produced and what are the charges against him. They said that they have nothing to offer as of now."
The Narcotics Control Bureau officials brought Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to Sion hospital on September 05. They brought to the hospital for the medical examination.