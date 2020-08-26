COVID situation under control in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on September 05 stated that the situation in Delhi is under control.

He said, "We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week.

37,000 tests were conducted yesterday.

Positivity rate is close to 8%.

The case fatality rate is around 0.5%.

The situation in Delhi is under control." The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 1,85,220 after the city reported 2914 new cases on September 04.