COVID situation under control in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

After around five months of coronavirus global lockdown, movement between India and Nepal has been started through Sonauli border. "I am going to Delhi on some business. They're letting us pass after some tests. I was stranded in Kathmandu due to COVID-19," said a migrant.Migrants are subjected to thermal screening before being let in on the Indian side.
As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left untraced. Jain said the government had sufficient stock of Covid-19 testing kits for 10-15 days, but it was procuring more from the market to meet the target of 40,000 tests per day. Jain added that the recent increase in number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi was due to various reasons, including patients from outside seeking treatment here, return of migrants who left Delhi during lockdown as well as increased testing. "Delhi has the highest rate of per million testing in the country. We are working on the strategy of aggressive contact tracing and testing and Corona will be completely checked if the strategy succeeds. After doubling the number of tests to 40,000 we will trace and test all the contacts of Covid-19 patients," he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
In media briefing on August 31, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Till now 1,73,390 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Delhi and out of which 90% of cases have been recovered. In Delhi, we are putting a lot of emphasis on testing. We don't need any specific support from Centre as long as they are not objecting to more testing. Instead of taking kits from centre, we are buying from the market. Like Union Health Minister said, I also hope COVID-19 pandemic ends till Diwali."
Health Minister Satyendra Jain spoke on doubling Covid testing in Delhi. Jain alleged that Delhi govt officers are being 'pressurised' by MHA to not increase testing. MHA has, however, termed the allegations baseless. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gave instructions to double Covid testing. But officials didn't do so due to pressure from the Home Ministry. I'm happy that after my letter, MHA has clarified and cleared it. MHA should see Covid cases in Gujarat, UP and then talk about managing Delhi. I am hopeful that testing will be doubled soon. It is unfortunate that despite CM's approval, order had to be cleared by MHA," Jain said. The national capital has witnessed a marginal rise in the number of Covid cases. On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal said that Covid testing will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week. On an average, 20,000 daily tests are being conducted by the Delhi government.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:16Published
As many as 86,432 people were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data of Health Ministry showed on September 05, pushing the confirmed infections past 40 lakh-mark. 1,089 deaths in the same period took the COVID casualties figure to 69,561. The active cases are 8.46 lakh. More than 31 lakh people have overcome the virus. According the ICMR, India tested 10.59 lakh samples on September 04.
While speaking to media in the national capital on August 28, Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain, spoke on doubling COVID-19 testing in Delhi. He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave..
Narcotics Control Bureau team from Delhi leaves to investigate Sushant Singh death case, Bollywood drug network to be probed; Rhea Chakraborty claims threat to her life, seeks protection after alleged..