Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating after their exes became a couple Bang Media - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating after their exes became a couple Cara Delevingne is reportedly dating Halsey, after their exes, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, struck up a relationship. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend