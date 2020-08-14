Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating after their exes became a couple

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media
Cara Delevingne is reportedly dating Halsey, after their exes, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, struck up a relationship.


