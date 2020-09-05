Boy who learned to code during lockdown creates hit video game

Thirteen-year-old Ningthoujam Baldeep Singh found himself stuck at home during India's recent COVID-19 lockdown and decided to use the free time to learn to write code.

With help from YouTube, the bright youngster from Imphal in Manipur not only learned to programme but also quickly developed a game based on the pandemic called "Coroboi".

His creation has already scored more than 40,000 downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.4 out of five stars.

The game sees a boy trying to get home during coronavirus lockdown and dodging police along the way.

The official description on Google Play Store reads: "A boy from India is stranded and wants to return home.

Wearing a traditional cloth and a mask, he will run towards his goal.

He will be earning points during his journey.

If the police caught him, a fine of 5000 points will be deducted."