Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a tripto France.

Mr Trump also attacked his former chief of staff John Kelly as thelikely source of the article, which claimed he also called late Republicansenator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How Trump Draws on Campaign Funds to Pay Legal Bills

 As he has done with other aspects of the presidency, Donald J. Trump has redefined the practice in ways that have unsettled even some Republicans.
NYTimes.com

The Latest Polls, the Great Non-Tightening: This Week in the 2020 Race

 A wave of data this week suggested that the race was largely holding steady after the parties’ conventions. Will the uproar over President Trump’s reported..
NYTimes.com

Alexei Navalny: Trump refuses to condemn Russia over poisoning

 The US president says what happened is "tragic", but says he has not seen proof of poisoning.
BBC News

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump has said a lot of shocking things, but comparing Jacob Blake's shooting to a golfer who misses a putt is jaw-dropping. And, Trump's AG thinks there..
TMZ.com

Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial cemetery located in Aisne, in France


Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas

Migrants cross treacherous Atlantic to Spain

 Some 4,000 migrants have crossed the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous..
USATODAY.com

Weakened Laura still carries a punch as it heads toward Atlantic Ocean

 The remnants of Hurricane Laura continued to weaken Saturday but it may bring tornadoes to North Carolina and the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia region.
USATODAY.com

John McCain American politician and military officer

Trump vehemently upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCain

 President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..
CBS News

Over 100 Ex-Staff Members for John McCain Endorse Joe Biden

 The group endorsement of Mr. Biden is the latest effort from anti-Trump Republicans to lure conservatives and moderates away from the president, who often..
NYTimes.com
Palin's Hopes For Harris

Palin's Hopes For Harris

On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate. It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party ticket. In 2008, Alaska governor Sarah Palin was named John McCain's VP on the Republican party's ticket. Republicans quickly slammed the media for what they called "sexist" coverage of Palin. In an interview with Good Morning America, Palin reflected on how she was treated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

John F. Kelly former White House Chief of Staff and Former United States Marine Corps General

John Kelly, at Center of Report on Trump Disparaging U.S. Soldiers, Keeps Silent

 The former chief of staff’s public reticence has frustrated groups that are hoping that he will publicly endorse Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic..
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Atlantic article on his alleged comments about fallen U.S. service members

 President Trump strongly denied an Atlantic story that he had called fallen U.S. service members "losers" and "suckers." He also slammed the press and his former..
CBS News

Trump says former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly couldn't 'handle the pressure' of the job

 The president's criticism of his former chief of staff comes as he's facing explosive allegations that he disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers.
USATODAY.com

Trump accused of describing war dead as 'losers' and 'suckers.' He denies allegations. Here's what we know

An explosive Atlantic article says Trump called fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers," claims the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers' A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •HaaretzFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphNPR



Trump Denies Report That He Called Service Members 'Losers' And 'Suckers'

Trump Denies Report That He Called Service Members 'Losers' And 'Suckers'

President Trump emphatically denied a new report that said he had called Americans who died at war "losers" and "suckers."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:37Published
President Trump Denies Published Report That He Insulted Americans Who Died In Combat

President Trump Denies Published Report That He Insulted Americans Who Died In Combat

The report says the president called American service members "losers" and "suckers".

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published
Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:54Published