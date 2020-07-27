Massive landslide disrupts traffic on highway in northern India

This is the moment a huge landslide tore down a mountainside today (September 5th) in northern India and blocked a road.

Footage filmed on the Mandi-Kully Highway near Dwada in Himachal Pradesh, shows boulders rolling onto the road and a cloud of dust engulfing the area.

According to reports, the landslide left several vehicles stranded on the highway.

Police have stopped traffic and authorities are working to clear the road, according to local reports.