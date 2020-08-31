President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05.
In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women.
Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19.
In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education.
It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present through video conferencing.
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.
To minimise the loss of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, community classes have been started by teachers of various schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Before entering the classes, teacher sanitised students' hands and all COVID precautionary measures are being taken. The community classes have been going for the last 3-4 months and are helping the students gain lost ground due to COVID-19. "We are coming here since the lockdown. When we come here, they sanitise our hands and they provide masks also. We are not allowed to enter without masks. Our syllabus is also progressing," said a student.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar participated in a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope attended the meeting in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 8,63,062.
Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on September 05 stated that the situation in Delhi is under control. He said, "We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week. 37,000 tests were conducted yesterday. Positivity rate is close to 8%. The case fatality rate is around 0.5%. The situation in Delhi is under control." The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 1,85,220 after the city reported 2914 new cases on September 04.
