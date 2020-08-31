President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

Global  
 

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05.

In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women.

Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19.

In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education.

It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present through video conferencing.


