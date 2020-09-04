SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on September 05.

Both were arrested by the NCB on September 04 over drug related charges.

On the other hand, Kaizen Ibrahim has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.