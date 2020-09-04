SSR death case: NCB gets custody of Showik, Samuel till Sep 09

Global  
 

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on September 05.

Both were arrested by the NCB on September 04 over drug related charges.

On the other hand, Kaizen Ibrahim has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.


Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

Samuel Miranda's wife, lawyer reach NCB office to meet him after detention, denied permission

The Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 night, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They were arrested after 10 hours of interrogation. Samuel Miranda's wife along with lawyer Abhiraj Parab went to meet Samuel Miranda at NCB office, but was denied permission by the NCB official. Speaking on this lawyer Parab said, "We (Samuel Miranda's wife and his lawyer) just came to enquire about where he is going to be produced and what are the charges against him. They said that they have nothing to offer as of now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Sushant death probe: Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showmik Chakraborty arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Along with Showmik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested over drug charges by NCB. On Friday, NCB had raided the residences of Showmik and Miranda. NCB has been questioning Showmik and others over drug allegations in Sushant’s death case. Showik lives with sister Rhea. Both Showik Chakraborty and Miranda, who is Rajput’s house manager, were handed over the summons to join the investigation during the search.NCB had also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. NCB said Parihar used to procure drugs on Showmik’s instructions. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Arrests by NCB prove Mumbai Police wanted to hide something: Sushant's family lawyer

Highlighting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on September 05 said that the actions by NCB proved that Mumbai Police wanted to hide something. "From NCB's arrests, a drug angle has also come to light, which the family doesn't know about." He raised question on Mumbai Police's action in regards to the case by saying that the family have been saying since starting that the actions and attitude of Mumbai Police is very suspicious. "It is cleared that Mumbai Police are hiding several angles and what the police were trying to hide will be unearthed during the investigation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

SSR death case: Showik, Samuel brought to Sion hospital for medical examination

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials brought Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to Sion hospital on September 05. They brought to the hospital for the medical examination. NCB officials left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Watch: NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda to court

Watch: NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda to court

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 05 left from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. The NCB is going to produce them before court. Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda who were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Court grants NCB 4-day custody for Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by NCB in drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh...
DNA - Published

SSR case: Showik and Samuel arrested by NCB

Tightening its noose around Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested...
IndiaTimes - Published

NCB to arrest Rhea's brother Showik & Samuel

Sushant Singh Rajput case is being currently investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation....
IndiaTimes - Published


SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

SSR death case: Narcotics Control Bureau detains Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on September 04. The Bureau had summoned Showik and Samuel Miranda for interrogation in connection with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Sushant case: What is the NCB's drug probe so far? | Oneindia News

Early on Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Rhea Chakraborty is being probed for her..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea's home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

Sushant death: NCB raids Rhea’s home; Samuel Miranda detained l Latest updates

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the houses of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda this morning. Samuel Miranda was even detained by the NCB for questioning in the drug..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published