Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead
Sky Sports News' Luke Shanley explains the confusion over Scotland's Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Monday.
Clarke sympathy for Czech Republic over positive testsScotland boss Steve Clarke expects the authorities to provide clarity after a member of the Czech staff tested positive for Covid 19 and two players withdrew from the squad.
Clarke on Dykes, Tierney and Nations LeagueScotland head coach Steve Clarke discusses striker Lyndon Dykes' first call-up and Kieran Tierney's position for next month's Nations League games against Israel and Czech Republic.
Dykes set to be named in Scotland squadScotland manager Steve Clarke is expected to name QPR striker Lyndon Dykes in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.