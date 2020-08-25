Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead

Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead

Sky Sports News' Luke Shanley explains the confusion over Scotland's Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Monday.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Scotland clash with Czech Republic cancelled over Covid-19 spread concerns

Scotland clash with Czech Republic cancelled over Covid-19 spread concerns Scotland were due to play the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Monday night but the game has...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily RecordBelfast Telegraph


Czech Republic squad undergo coronavirus retests before Slovakia & Scotland games

The Czech Republic, who host Scotland on Monday, retest the entire squad after a backroom official...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Coronavirus: Czech Republic pull out of Nations League match with Scotland

The Czech Republic have announced they will not fulfil Monday’s Nations League fixture against...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clarke sympathy for Czech Republic over positive tests [Video]

Clarke sympathy for Czech Republic over positive tests

Scotland boss Steve Clarke expects the authorities to provide clarity after a member of the Czech staff tested positive for Covid 19 and two players withdrew from the squad.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published
Clarke on Dykes, Tierney and Nations League [Video]

Clarke on Dykes, Tierney and Nations League

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke discusses striker Lyndon Dykes' first call-up and Kieran Tierney's position for next month's Nations League games against Israel and Czech Republic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:06Published
Dykes set to be named in Scotland squad [Video]

Dykes set to be named in Scotland squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is expected to name QPR striker Lyndon Dykes in his squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and the Czech Republic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:51Published