PM ‘virtue signalling’ with civil servants return call

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has insisted HS2 will be “crucial for our country” as he markedthe project’s formal beginning of construction. The Prime Ministeracknowledged that more people are working from home due to the coronaviruspandemic but claimed transport networks will be critical for many years.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
On a visit to Solihull in the West Midlands to mark the formal start of construction on HS2, the prime minister backed the rail project and insisted that “mass transit transport infrastructure is going to be crucial for our country”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Social media giant Facebook is putting a cap on how many times a message can be forwarded on Messenger. The company has limited the forwards of a message to five at once for the sake of curbing misinformation. According to Mashable, Jay Sullivan, the executive responsible for Messenger's privacy and safety said in an official blog post, "Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm."The social media giant added that it is imposing a limit on message forwards to foil the efforts of bad actors aiming to cause chaos and undermine accurate information. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic (and the spread of linked conspiracy theories) as well as the upcoming elections in the US, New Zealand and other countries. As per Mashable, Facebook has also announced that it won't accept new political ads in the week preceding the US elections. The company also mentioned that it will remove posts that discourage people from voting by fanning fears of the virus. Earlier this month, the social media giant also introduced its Voting Information Center on its platform and on Instagram and Messenger to help users discover accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live. This was preceded by the company boosting security on Messenger by adding support for Face ID or fingerprint recognition to protect chats.
Holidaymakers flying back to Britain from Portugal have been left frustrated by the changes to quarantine rules within the UK. From early tomorrow morning, Scotland will join Wales in imposing a 14-day self-isolation on travellers arriving from Portugal, yet no such changes apply in England and Northern Ireland. It comes just two weeks after restrictions were lifted on Portugal. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:44Published
Tweets about this
Steven@LozzaFox Is it really comparable though, a woman with a family history of genocide making historic comparisons, as… https://t.co/4AO6iUp9kK 19 hours ago