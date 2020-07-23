Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open
Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead.
The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament, andofficials said he should have been in his room quarantining instead of playingZverev.
His match was delayed by three hours and when it did finally go aheadthe German fifth seed won 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2 6-2.
Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New York. Last Thursday Osaka pulled out of her semifinal at the Western & Southern Open in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's shooting.
To minimise the loss of the students amid COVID-19 pandemic, community classes have been started by teachers of various schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Before entering the classes, teacher sanitised students' hands and all COVID precautionary measures are being taken. The community classes have been going for the last 3-4 months and are helping the students gain lost ground due to COVID-19. "We are coming here since the lockdown. When we come here, they sanitise our hands and they provide masks also. We are not allowed to enter without masks. Our syllabus is also progressing," said a student.
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony on September 05. In the event, President said, "18 out of 47 winners of the award are women. Schools and colleges are either shut or affected due to COVID-19. In such a situation, digital technology has key role in imparting education. It's important that you (teachers) upgrade our skills to use digital technologies so that your teachings become more effective." Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was also present through video conferencing.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar participated in a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope attended the meeting in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 8,63,062.
With a novel coronavirus case count nearing five million, the United States now holds about a quarter of all the COVID-19 cases in the world.
According to CNN, more than,162,000 Americans have died in..