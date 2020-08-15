Global  
 

Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Chilean rescue team detected signs of life on Thursday under the rubble of a building demolished by August blast.


Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut explosion: Search continues for possible survivor

 Rescue workers say they are nearing the site where sensor equipment detected possible signs of life.
BBC News
Search continues for possible survivor a month after Beirut blast [Video]

Search continues for possible survivor a month after Beirut blast

Rescue workers have resumed search operations in a building that collapsed inlast month's Beirut explosion, in the hope of finding a survivor under therubble after a pulsing signal was detected. The renewed search came as Lebanonmarked a month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands andtraumatised the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port [Video]

Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port

Lebanon's army said it found the chemical near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a powerful explosion last month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Beirut explosion: 'Everyone praying for miracle' in survivor search

 The BBC's Carine Torbey says rescuers are continuing to search in rubble after reports that a heartbeat was detected.
BBC News

Chile Chile Country in South America

Search for survivor in Beirut rubble grips grieving nation

Search for survivor in Beirut rubble grips grieving nation Rescue workers used cranes, shovels and their bare hands in search operations that resumed early...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Newsmax•Hindu•SBS•Belfast Telegraph•VOA News


The search continues for Beirut blast survivors, but hopes of a miracle are beginning to fade

Rescue workers on Saturday dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a third day in the hope of...
SBS - Published Also reported by •VOA News


Beirut search team resumes effort in debris after possibly detecting heartbeat

Rescue workers used cranes, a bulldozer and their bare hands in search operations that resumed early...
CBC.ca - Published


Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble [Video]

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

A heroic rescue worker in Beirut has explained in an interview that he still has hope to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected, one month on from the devastating explosion that rocked the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:24Published
Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion [Video]

Beirut rescue teams detect 'heartbeat' of possible survivor one month after explosion

Beirut rescue teams on Thursday (September 3) detected a possible "heartbeat" under the rubble in the Mar Mikhael area of the city. Footage September 3 shows rescue teams in the exposed first floor..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published