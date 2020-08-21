Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast



Shady Rizk, 36, needed 350 stitches after the August 4 explosion that tore threw the Lebanese capital. A month later, he is facing up to the task of healing physically and mentally, while grieving for those who died and for his scarred city. This report contains graphic images and strong language.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 05:48 Published on January 1, 1970