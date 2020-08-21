Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

Rescue workers continued to dig through the rubble of a Beirut building for a third day on Saturday, still hoping to find someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.


Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble [Video]

Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble

Chilean rescue team detected signs of life on Thursday under the rubble of a building demolished by August blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Beirut explosion: Search continues for possible survivor

 Rescue workers say they are nearing the site where sensor equipment detected possible signs of life.
BBC News
Search continues for possible survivor a month after Beirut blast [Video]

Search continues for possible survivor a month after Beirut blast

Rescue workers have resumed search operations in a building that collapsed inlast month's Beirut explosion, in the hope of finding a survivor under therubble after a pulsing signal was detected. The renewed search came as Lebanonmarked a month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands andtraumatised the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port [Video]

Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port

Lebanon's army said it found the chemical near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a powerful explosion last month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

 BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers resumed search operations early Friday in a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s deadly blast in hopes of finding a..
WorldNews
Lebanon economic crisis [Video]

Lebanon economic crisis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:50Published
The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast [Video]

The scarred survivor haunted by the Beirut blast

Shady Rizk, 36, needed 350 stitches after the August 4 explosion that tore threw the Lebanese capital. A month later, he is facing up to the task of healing physically and mentally, while grieving for those who died and for his scarred city. This report contains graphic images and strong language.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:48Published

