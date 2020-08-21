Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

Rescue workers continued to dig through the rubble of a Beirut building for a third day on Saturday, still hoping to find someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.
Rescue workers have resumed search operations in a building that collapsed inlast month's Beirut explosion, in the hope of finding a survivor under therubble after a pulsing signal was detected. The renewed search came as Lebanonmarked a month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands andtraumatised the country.
Shady Rizk, 36, needed 350 stitches after the August 4 explosion that tore threw the Lebanese capital. A month later, he is facing up to the task of healing physically and mentally, while grieving for those who died and for his scarred city. This report contains graphic images and strong language.
A heroic rescue worker in Beirut has explained in an interview that he still has hope to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected, one month on from the devastating explosion that rocked the..
A third night of clashes between demonstrators and security forces broke out near the parliament building in Beirut, in which police used teargas and protesters threw stones and fireworks, in the wake..