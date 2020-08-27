Global  
 

Funeral To Be Held For Sgt. Elder Fernandes In Brockton Saturday

Funeral To Be Held For Sgt. Elder Fernandes In Brockton Saturday
Fernandes was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas.

Related videos from verified sources

Family, Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into Death Of Fort Hood Soldier [Video]

Family, Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into Death Of Fort Hood Soldier

Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Sgt. Elder Fernandes from Brockton. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Rep. Lynch Calls For 'Top To Bottom' Review Of Fort Hood [Video]

Rep. Lynch Calls For 'Top To Bottom' Review Of Fort Hood

After the death of another Fort Hood soldier, Rep. Stephen Lynch is calling for a investigation.

Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice [Video]

Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice

The body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found a week after he was reported missing. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

