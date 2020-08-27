Funeral To Be Held For Sgt. Elder Fernandes In Brockton Saturday

Family, Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into Death Of Fort Hood SoldierFamily and friends gathered to honor the life of Sgt. Elder Fernandes from Brockton. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Rep. Lynch Calls For 'Top To Bottom' Review Of Fort HoodAfter the death of another Fort Hood soldier, Rep. Stephen Lynch is calling for a investigation.
Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands JusticeThe body of Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found a week after he was reported missing. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.