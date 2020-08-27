Funeral To Be Held For Sgt. Elder Fernandes In Brockton Saturday

Family, Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into Death Of Fort Hood Soldier



Family and friends gathered to honor the life of Sgt. Elder Fernandes from Brockton. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

Rep. Lynch Calls For 'Top To Bottom' Review Of Fort Hood



After the death of another Fort Hood soldier, Rep. Stephen Lynch is calling for a investigation. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago