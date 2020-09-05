Fort Wayne police arrest woman wanted in Speedway hit-and-run

Global  
 

Fort Wayne Police say 28-year-old Brandee Johnson is charged with three counts of criminal recklessness and one count each of leaving the scene of a catastrophic injury, child endangerment, child neglect and driving while suspended.

Hunter petroviak.

Thanks for joining us.

Tonight fort wayne police arrest a woman they say hit a man with her car while he was pumping gas and left the scene.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with police who say, she left someone behind in her car.

"turn yourself in...at this point just make it easy and turn yourself in."fort wayne police today asking for your help finding 28 year old brandee johnson.sergeant sofia rosales-scatena says johnson struck a man with her car while he was pumping gas at this speedway early this morning.it was one of those things where she was at the pump and something happened that made her car speed off in a fast and reckless motion, striking someone who was just standing outside of a vehicle."

She says the victim was at the wrong place at the wrong time.sofia sot"when they arrived on the scene they found a male that was pinned between a vehicle and a suv.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and medics and firefighters were tending to the man that was trapped between the cars.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sofia sot"the last information we had, they did say he would most likely have to lose a limb but we don't have confirmation on that at this time.

We do hope he has a good recovery."

The victim wasn't the only one left injured at the scene.

Police say johnson left her own baby in the car.

Rosales-scatena says thankfully the baby was strapped in a car seat.

Sofia sot"the baby was found in the car.

It was strapped in the car seat, thankfully.

The baby did have a slight head injury probably from hitting the car seat from the accident but we're not sure."

The child is in the care of the department of child services.

Rosales- scatena says johnson has a history of drunk driving and belives alcohol played a factor in this what happened this morning.

"the driver does have three outstanding warrants.

One of them was for driving while intoxicated.

The other two are violations of probation for domestic issues.

3 police charged johnson with three counts of criminal recklessness.one count of leaving the scene of a catastrophic injury.child endangerment...child neglect, and




