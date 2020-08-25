Job fair goes virtual to help local men get set up for success to enter or return to the workplace
Local leaders are doing their part to help fill in the gaps by providing resources to help Wisconsinites get back to work.
ManpowerGroup and United Way have partnered once again for their 5th annual men's job seminar.
NOW FOR THE REBOUND MILWAUKEEAND GETTING YOU BACK TO WORK.MANY PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIRJOBS DURING THE PANDEMIC ANDLOCAL ORGANIZATIONS ARE DOINGTHEIR PART TO GET YOU BACK TOWORK.JOINING US NOW IS SHANNON REED- WITH THE UNITED WAY OFGREATER MILWAUKEE AND WAUKESHACOUNTY AND na-fee-sa bur-deenWITH MAN POWER GROUP TO TALKABOUT HOW THEY ARE TRYING TOGET PEOPLE BACK TO WORK WITH AMEN'S JOB FAIR HAPPENING THISWEEK.NAFESSA LET'S START WITHYOU - TALK TO ME ABOUT HOWTHIS PROGRAM CAME ABOUT ANDHOW THE JOB FAIR HAS CHANGEDTHIS YEAR.on Wednesday, September 9,2020, ManpowerGroup, inpartnership with United Way ofGreater Milwaukee & WaukeshaCounty, will host the SuccessStarts Here!
2020 VirtualMen's Job Seminar.
This is afree cutting-edge seminar forlocal men looking to boosttheir skills, find a job, orexplore new career options.The event this year will bevirtual.shannon - the programinformation says local men canattend to boost their skills -find a job - or explore newcareer options -- tell us alittle bit about how thatprocess works.From 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m., attendees canjoin us for the entire eventorwhat is the cost?
And how canwe sign up to go?tell us aboutyour speakers this year.haveyou seen from this program inthe past.HERE'S YOUR REBOUND RUNDOWN:-THE VIRTUAL MEN'S JOB FAIR ISSCHEDULED FOR THIS COMINGWEDNESDAY.- SESSION TOPICSINCLUDE WORKING AS A BLACKMALE IN CORPORATE AMERICA -PERSONAL BRANDING - BUIDLING ARESUME - AND INTERVIEW ROLEPLAY- REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUALJOB FAIR AT TMJ4 DOT COM SLASHREBOUND.AMONG THE SPEAKERS AT THISYEAR'S VIRTUAL EVENT ISRETIRED GREEN BAY PACKER ANDMOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER DONALDDRIVER.WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.