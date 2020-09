Lionel Messi is staying in Barcelona but he's not back on the training pitch just yet as Ronald Koeman 's team continue preparations for the new season.

Koeman to quit Netherlands for Barcelona - Dutch media Ronald Koeman is in pole position to become the new Barcelona coach and has stood down from his role with the Netherlands national team according to Dutch media.

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Barca coach Koeman names Larsson among assistants Former Sweden striker Henrik Larsson and Dutchman Alfred Schreuder join Ronald Koeman's staff at Barcelona.

Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Juventus as he nears an exit from Barcelona, Marca reports. The former Liverpool forward has been deemed surplus to..

Barcelona captain and all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi agrees to stay - 10 days after saying he wanted to leave.

Lionel Messi is staying put, meaning he will be able to add to his stunning goal haul for Barcelona. Messi made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old and has..

Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and hisrepresentatives claimed allowed him to walk away on a free transfer.

Lionel Messi has said he is staying at Barcelona for another season but Guillem Balague explains why the saga isn't over.