Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill
Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill.

Four-star admiral picked to be Navy's top officer abruptly retires amid scrutiny

 A four-star admiral who was set to become the U.S. Navy's top officer will retire instead. The move comes as Adm. William Moran faces scrutiny over his..
CBS News

Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire in San Diego

 A senior defense official told The Associated Press that arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme..
CBS News
Meet The First Black Female Tactical Jet Aviator [Video]

Meet The First Black Female Tactical Jet Aviator

Meet the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical Jet Aviator. this is LT. J.G. (Junior Grade) Madeline “MADDY” Swegle. The chief of Naval Air Training is set to "wing" Virginia Native, LT. Swegle, on Friday 31 July. LT. Swegle has been flying a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate tactical air (strike) pilot training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. "My parents raised me & told me I could be whatever I wanted to be," says Swegle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise [Video]

Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during exercise

US Navy condemns Iran's 'irresponsible, reckless behaviour' in war games staged during heightened tensions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Tanker fire off Sri Lanka now under control, says navy [Video]

Tanker fire off Sri Lanka now under control, says navy

Sri Lankan officials have warned massive environmental damage is possible if the MT New Diamond vessel leaks or explodes.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Sri Lanka thanks India for helping douse fire on board oil tanker

 It was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India. "We are receiving support from India and thankful to them," Sri Lanka's Army chief..
IndiaTimes
Supertanker ablaze off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact [Video]

Supertanker ablaze off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about two million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday (September 3), adding that one of its 23 crew was missing, and another injured. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

Oil tanker towed from Sri Lanka shoreline amid spill fears

The navy begins towing the ship after a fire on board raises fears of an environmental catastrophe.
BBC News - Published


Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka [Video]

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday, adding that one of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs [Video]

Huge Oil Spill May Destroy Mauritius's Coral Reefs

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS — Mauritius has declared a state of emergency after a stricken tanker began spilling tons of fuel, causing an ecological disaster among the reefs to the southeast of the island..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published