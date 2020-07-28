Sri Lanka tanker: Navy says 'no real risk' of oil spill.

Meet the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical Jet Aviator. this is LT. J.G. (Junior Grade) Madeline “MADDY” Swegle. The chief of Naval Air Training is set to "wing" Virginia Native, LT. Swegle, on Friday 31 July. LT. Swegle has been flying a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate tactical air (strike) pilot training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. "My parents raised me & told me I could be whatever I wanted to be," says Swegle.
A new fire broke out on a supertanker carrying about two million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Sri Lanka, spokesmen for the country's navy said on Thursday (September 3), adding that one of its 23 crew was missing, and another injured. Libby Hogan reports.
