Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery.

Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday.

CSK’s training session was delayed after team members tested positive.

Suresh Raina and Harbhaan Singh returned to India, pulled out due to personal reasons.

Watch the video for more details.


Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Dhoni, Raina in Puri [Video]

Legendary wicketkeeper batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led India to numerous big victories including world cups, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Batsman and Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings team mate Suresh Raina also bid adieu to blue jersey on August 15. Raina's announcement came minutes after MS Dhoni's declared his retirement. Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art of cricketers in Odisha's Puri to pay homage on August 16. Padma Shri Awardee created the art with a message- 'Will miss your amazing shots incredible Dhoni and amazing Raina'. Around 3 tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art.

Credit: ANI
Dhoni never expressed any will for a farewell match: Rajeev Shukla [Video]

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 16 ended the rumours of a farewell match for MS Dhoni. He said captain cool never expressed any will to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a farewell match. He said, "Dhoni never expressed any will to BCCI for a farewell match for him. Since he never raised it, there's no question of any such match." Earlier, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, suggested a farewell match for Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

Credit: ANI

How come Indians in Dubai are tweeting so many Arabic words?

 Dubai: It is World Hindi Day on September 14, but Indians in Dubai tweeted Arabic words to mark the day. The reason—the Indian Consulate in Dubai invited..
WorldNews

Cancer Patient's Emotional Support Dog Dies on Emirates Flight

 An woman battling Leukemia says her 2 French bulldogs -- one of which was her emotional support animal -- are dead after they were placed in an Emirates flight's..
TMZ.com
High octane watersports: Inside a submersible Seabreacher [Video]

Euronews' James O'Hagan meets Manea from Seabreacher in UAE who takes him for an exhilarating ride in a seabreacher and on a flyboard at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai for this episode of Adventure.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
British artist in Dubai creates record-breaking artwork [Video]

Credit: Euronews English
Real life 'Swades'! Software engineer shuns US job to start farming [Video]

Bored from his monotonous job, a software engineer left his job to start farming in his village in Kalaburagi. Satish Kumar who hails from Shelagi village has started farming for the past two years and left a job which is a dream of many. He was working in United State's Los Angeles as a software engineer and was earning mint salary over four lakh per month. He also worked in Dubai but got bored from sitting in front of the computer and doing monotonous work daily. Now Satish is satisfied with farming skills and closeness to Mother Nature. Farming has also yielded satisfactory amount for Satish. The software engineer took help from his family and Krishi Udyan Kendra to start farming.

Credit: ANI

End of an era! MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket [Video]

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15 announced his retirement from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain had last played in the semifinal of ICC ODI 2019 world cup against New Zealand in July 2019.

Credit: ANI

Watch: Sand artist pays tribute to 'Incredible Dhoni' and 'Amazing Raina' [Video]

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15. The Ranchi lad led India to numerous big victories including world cups. Cricketer Suresh Raina also bid adieu to his India career on the same day. Raina's announcement came minutes after Dhoni declared retirement. On August 16, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art of Dhoni and Raina. Pattnaik created the sand art in Odisha's Puri to pay respect to the cricketers. Around three tonnes of sand was used for creating the amazing art. Acclaimed sand artist Pattnaik is a Padma Shri Awardee. "There is a cricket bat of around 20 feet length. There is also a message written on that bat," Pattnaik said. 'Captain Cool' announced his retirement via an Instagram post. India's one of the finest captains left swarm of his fans heartbroken with the announcement.

Credit: HT Digital Content

