Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery.

Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday.

CSK’s training session was delayed after team members tested positive.

Suresh Raina and Harbhaan Singh returned to India, pulled out due to personal reasons.

Watch the video for more details.