Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon
Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometer course in Prague in one hour 5.34 minutes.
