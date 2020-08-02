Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometer course in Prague in one hour 5.34 minutes.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peres Jepchirchir Kenyan long-distance runner

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race [Video]

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday (September 5), completing a 21.1-kilometre course in Prague in 1 hour 5 minutes and 34 seconds.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published

Kenya Kenya Equatorial country in East Africa

Kenya land dispute: Indigenous Mau removed from forest home [Video]

Kenya land dispute: Indigenous Mau removed from forest home

Some of the displaced have sought shelter in schools.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Pandemic puts strain on Kenya's education system

 The virus outbreak has put Kenya's education system under severe strain, forcing some schools to take drastic measures to survive the enforced school closures...
USATODAY.com

Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlement

 A proposed settlement for the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania has divided Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations..
WorldNews

Prague Prague Capital of the Czech Republic

Czech Speaker to Pay ‘High Price’ for Taiwan Visit

 PRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an..
WorldNews
Daredevil divers plunge into Prague river [Video]

Daredevil divers plunge into Prague river

A scaled down version of Highjump Legends, the biggest cliff-diving event in Central Europe, was held in Prague on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published
[CDATA[New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic]] [Video]

[CDATA[New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Kenya: Jepchirchir Smashes Women-Only Half Marathon World Record

[Capital FM] Prague -- Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the women-only race world record at the...
allAfrica.com - Published


Tweets about this

Vospeaks

(#OVO): iCON #StaySafe 🎩 RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race https://t.co/O5v6tvwrFL 5 hours ago

NigeriaNewsdesk

Nigeria Newsdesk Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race https://t.co/O5v6tvwrFL 5 hours ago

GlendaG85870988

Glenda Graves RT @Reuters: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir broke the world record for the half marathon in women-only races, completing a 13.1-mile course in P… 6 hours ago

Charanj76393856

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia RT @Reuters: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races https://t.co/ce7sUGVyPQ https://t… 7 hours ago

teenaseeseven

teenaseeseven Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race https://t.co/F1GIjERvFZ via @Yahoo 8 hours ago

miraclmichael92

miracle michael RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race https://t.co/3qRaBtWO9k 17 hours ago

dauhreen

Doreen RT @Reuters: Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir ran the fastest-ever half marathon in a women-only race in Prague, breaking the previous world recor… 19 hours ago

NowTrendingTV

NOW TRENDING TV Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race https://t.co/evFrBZk4Tu 21 hours ago