TPD searching for suspect in connection to assault in downtown Tulsa

SOMEONE IN DOWNTOWN TULSAPOLICE RESPONDED TO THE CALLAT THE BUS TERMINAL NEAR 3RDAND DENVER ON THURSDAY.THE VICTIM BARRY HARRELL WASUNCONSCIOUS AFTER BEINGPUNCHED BY THE SUSPECT.OFFICIALS SAY HARREL HIT HISHEAD ON THE PAVEMENT ANDLATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIESAT THE HOSPITAL.

IF YOU SEETHE MAN ON YOUR SCREEN CALLTHE POLICE IMMEDIATELY.