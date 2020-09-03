Global  
 

PM 'virtue signalling' with civil servants return call

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman says the government is "virtue signalling" to the private sector following its calls for civil servants to return to the workplace.

He also accused Boris Johnson or trying to shame staff into getting back to the office, when instead the prime minister should be more focused in the economy.

Report by Alibhaiz.

