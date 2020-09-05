Top 10 Human Mistakes That Changed History Forever

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:29s - Published 1 week ago

For this list, we’re looking at the errors and accidents that had the biggest impacts in recorded history.

These historical mistakes had HUGE consequences!

For this list, we’re looking at the errors and accidents that had the biggest impacts in recorded history.

Our countdown includes Fleming Leaving Bacteria Out on His Bench, The B-Day that Helped Lose D-Day, Christopher Columbus Was Bad at Math, and more!