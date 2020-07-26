Lady Feeds Black Bear on Front Porch

Global  
 

Occurred on August 24, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "Billy has been coming to my home all season.

I just realized that he is Junior from last year.

And lo and behold, I found out during mating season that she's a girl!

Thus the name Billy/Junior/Girl bear!!

She is very friendly and will walk right up to me and eat out of my hand.

I actually have several bears who eat out of my hand, every year."


