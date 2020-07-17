'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.
Haryana started clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra said, "Today, we enrolled three subjects for human trails in the primary results they tolerated the vaccine very well, no adverse effect has been reported." State Health Minister Anil Vij also commented on the trail of vaccine and said it is really good news.
Haryana government's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is undertaking the registration work of cattle. According to Surya Khatkar, Deputy Director of Department said, "Since the data of animals are recorded, it helps farmers to sell their animals at a better price."
Months after the first batch of Rafale jets landed at the Ambala airbase, Indian Air Force has raised a concern about the security of Rafale jets. IAF has written to Chief Secretary, Haryana, stating that birds flying around the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) base in Ambala can pose a threat to the fighter aircrafts. IAF said that it is important to keep both large and small birds away from the airfield, which could be achieved by improving garbage collection, imposing a penalty on littering and prohibiting pigeon breeding around the base. "We have directed people to stop pigeon breeding activities around the Ambala Air force station as this poses a serious risk to aircraft. No one is allowed to keep and breed birds within 10 kilometres range of the base," said Anil Rana, City Project Officer, Ambala Municipal Corporation. The Rafale jets that arrived in July are likely to be inducted into IAF on 10 September. Watch the full video for more.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar participated in a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope attended the meeting in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 8,63,062.
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda will be in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till September 09, a local court in Mumbai ordered on September 05. Both were arrested by the NCB on September 04 over drug related charges. On the other hand, Kaizen Ibrahim has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend and a leader of Shiv Sena. Kangana has claimed that Raut threatened her. I don't know if he has threatened Kangana or not. If he has threatened Kangana, then it's really improper. If Raut has asked Kangana to leave Mumbai, then it's not right. Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her. We stand by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput," he said. On Thursday, Sanjay Raut said that Kangana should go to police with evidence to prove he threatened her. Kangana had alleged on Twitter that Raut had threatened her and asked not to return to Mumbai.
Highlighting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s arrests of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on September 05 said that the actions by NCB proved that Mumbai Police wanted to hide something. "From NCB's arrests, a drug angle has also come to light, which the family doesn't know about." He raised question on Mumbai Police's action in regards to the case by saying that the family have been saying since starting that the actions and attitude of Mumbai Police is very suspicious. "It is cleared that Mumbai Police are hiding several angles and what the police were trying to hide will be unearthed during the investigation."