Southgate: We got away with it

England boss Gareth Southgate gave an honest assessment of his teams performance and said there was a clear lack of match sharpness in the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Iceland.


Iceland v England: Nations League match preview [Video]

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October [Video]

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

Southgate: No hesitation in giving debuts [Video]

Southgate: No hesitation in giving debuts

England manager Gareth Southgate says he has no hesitation in giving senior debuts to Phil Foden or Mason Greenwood against Iceland or Denmark based on what he has seen in training.

