Southgate: We got away with it Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Southgate: We got away with it England boss Gareth Southgate gave an honest assessment of his teams performance and said there was a clear lack of match sharpness in the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Iceland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ManUtdObsession #EnglandvsIceland Can not believe Southgate had Stirling take a penalty. He is famous for missing the target from p… https://t.co/Ncjzw0Mbo5 6 minutes ago GlazersOut RT @isoquince: Southgate is getting away with murder. Mums life I’m on this crook 6 minutes ago Jamie Neate RT @SkyFootball: "It's a bit flat because it feels as if we got away with it." 😐 Gareth Southgate reflects on England's win in Iceland and… 14 minutes ago Sky Sports Football "It's a bit flat because it feels as if we got away with it." 😐 Gareth Southgate reflects on England's win in Icel… https://t.co/mvoqk6tLJC 24 minutes ago murph @Joelennox19 @ProudieYT No because of the first 11 he picked, how defensive the football was and Southgate's genera… https://t.co/CG9zYG3VtH 33 minutes ago