Southgate: We got away with it
England boss Gareth Southgate gave an honest assessment of his teams performance and said there was a clear lack of match sharpness in the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Iceland.
ManUtdObsession #EnglandvsIceland Can not believe Southgate had Stirling take a penalty. He is famous for missing the target from p… https://t.co/Ncjzw0Mbo5 6 minutes ago
GlazersOut RT @isoquince: Southgate is getting away with murder. Mums life I’m on this crook 6 minutes ago
Jamie Neate RT @SkyFootball: "It's a bit flat because it feels as if we got away with it." 😐
Gareth Southgate reflects on England's win in Iceland and… 14 minutes ago
Sky Sports Football "It's a bit flat because it feels as if we got away with it." 😐
Gareth Southgate reflects on England's win in Icel… https://t.co/mvoqk6tLJC 24 minutes ago
murph @Joelennox19 @ProudieYT No because of the first 11 he picked, how defensive the football was and Southgate's genera… https://t.co/CG9zYG3VtH 33 minutes ago
Iceland v England: Nations League match previewGareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.
Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in OctoberEngland manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.
Southgate: No hesitation in giving debutsEngland manager Gareth Southgate says he has no hesitation in giving senior debuts to Phil Foden or Mason Greenwood against Iceland or Denmark based on what he has seen in training.