Two Self-Proclaimed 'Boogaloo Bois' Charged With Attempting To Provide Material Support To Foreign Terrorist Organization

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Two Self-Proclaimed 'Boogaloo Bois' Charged With Attempting To Provide Material Support To Foreign Terrorist Organization

Two Self-Proclaimed 'Boogaloo Bois' Charged With Attempting To Provide Material Support To Foreign Terrorist Organization

A 30-year-old Minnesota man and a 22-year-old North Carolina man have been charged for conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, Marielle Mohs reports (2:09).

WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - September 5, 2020


