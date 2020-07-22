Global  
 

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos are withdrawn from the U.S. Open doubles competition because Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials.


US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane Stephens

 Six-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News

US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev eases past JJ Wolf into fourth round

 Last year's US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev eases past world number 138 JJ Wolf in straight sets to reach the fourth round.
BBC News
Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament, andofficials said he should have been in his room quarantining instead of playingZverev. His match was delayed by three hours and when it did finally go aheadthe German fifth seed won 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw

 A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com

Kristina Mladenovic French tennis player

Kristina Mladenovic fumes against 'abominable' treatment after US Open defeat

 France's Kristina Mladenovic complained of living a "nightmare" due to the COVID-19 health protocols at the US Open tennis after suffering a defeat.
WorldNews

Russian youngster Gracheva fights back from 6-1 5-1 down to win

 Trailing 6-1 5-1, Russian 20-year-old Varvara Gracheva stages an incredible comeback to beat seeded Kristina Mladenovic at the US Open.
BBC News

Some players in 'bubble within bubble' at US Open after Paire's test

 Kristina Mladenovic says she is one of the players placed in a "bubble within the bubble" at the US Open after Benoit Paire's positive coronavirus test.
BBC News

Tímea Babos Hungarian tennis player

Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from US Open doubles after quarantine notice

Top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the US Open doubles competition
U.S. Open doubles team out of tournament after player issued quarantine notice for COVID-19

She was one of seven players under extra restrictions after contact tracing determined she could have been exposed to COVID-19.
Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British travelers faced quarantine restrictions.

Mount Lemmon Business takes 'catastrophic' financial loss after Bighorn fire and quarantine

Mount Lemmon Business takes 'catastrophic' financial loss after Bighorn fire and quarantine

After coming home from the Bighorn fire evacuations, Mount Lemmon business owners are struggling to stay open.

