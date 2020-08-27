Innocent Mississippi Man Who Spent Decades Behind Bars Is Finally Free

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Mississippi man Curtis Flowers was tried for the same 1996 quadruple murder six times.

He spent nearly two dozen years behind bars and was sentenced to death four times.

Now, Curtis Flowers is officially free.

Newser reports Flowers was released on bail in December, after the US Supreme Court overturned his most recent conviction.

Until January, the same prosecutor, Doug Evans, had attended to Flowers' case through all six trials.

Evans recused himself from the case earlier this year.

Flowers, meanwhile, has always maintained his innocence.

I am finally free from the injustice that left me locked in a box for 23 years.

Curtis Flowers


