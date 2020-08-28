Latest coronavirus cases for Florida and our region, as of Saturday, September 5, 2020.

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 299 new cases of the coronavirus as officials placed...

NEW DELHI — India has registered 78,512 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, maintaining an...

The latest way of calculating COVID-19 deaths puts Somerset’s toll at 294

Greenfield Police RT @StateHealthIN : The latest #COVID19 case information for Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. Here are… 49 minutes ago

WGAR News👣 #AboriginalRights AltMediaMonitor RT @lynlinking : Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact There were 83 new cases in Aust 76 in Vic, 5 in NSW, one in Qld one in South Aus… 39 minutes ago

heather RT @WFLAJustin : Latest @HealthyFla data on the #coronavirus pandemic in Hillsborough County shows the highest percent positivity for new ca… 29 minutes ago

Elaine RT @PublicHealthW : The latest number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Wales has been updated. Data dashboard: 💻 https://t.co/zpWRYSUbf… 12 minutes ago

Laura Caso RT @wkyc : THE LATEST: Ohio Department of Health reports 1,341 new cases of coronavirus, 8 new deaths in last 24 hours; hospitalizations sta… 8 minutes ago

Judith ☽ RT @abc7newsbayarea : California now has a total of 727,239 cases of #COVID19 , with nearly 5,000 new cases reported Friday, according to lat… 4 minutes ago