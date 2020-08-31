Minsk: Thousands of women march against Lukashenko
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignationAround 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.View on euronews
Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabblesThousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against..
Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisisMany have had to flee to nearby countries as thousands continue to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko over disputed election win.