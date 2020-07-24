Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

Trump's Record Of Dissing Military Troops, Families Is Coming Back To Bite Him

The political cat was set among the pigeons Wednesday with a publication of a scathing new article in The Atlantic magazine.

According to CNN, the author cited multiple sources who recounted instances of President Donald Trump speaking scornfully of US military men and women.

Trump allegedly called them 'losers' and 'suckers,' and expressed particular contempt for those who had been maimed, captured, or killed in the line of duty.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Flavia0847

Kevin Quinn https://t.co/ZjulRrQBJD via @slate Dead heroes are for public consumption. They're only slightly less injurious to… https://t.co/AmUWFS3sZR 1 hour ago

CarpenterCndn

Cndn carpenter RT @RebeccahWasson: Yep the fake media falsely accusing Trump of dissing our military. Total and complete BS!! Him and JM had a political b… 1 day ago

RebeccahWasson

Rebeccah Wasson Yep the fake media falsely accusing Trump of dissing our military. Total and complete BS!! Him and JM had a politic… https://t.co/8nNiKNtgvO 1 day ago

HelenSavage

HelenSavage @Doc_Myles @realvickig @SarahHuckabee @Cernovich @realDonaldTrump No The Atlantic has not been caught in lie after… https://t.co/tJDILTI108 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Has Edge In Service Member Poll [Video]

Biden Has Edge In Service Member Poll

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is sinking among active-duty troops, according to a new poll.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published
Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases [Video]

Sources Say Trump Is Fuming Over Esper's Ban Of Confederate Flag On US Military Bases

Not for the first time, President Donald Trump erupted late last week. This time it was in response to a move made by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Esper had issued a new military-wide directive that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest. Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published