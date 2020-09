Protests Rage On In Rochester, Across Country Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Protests Rage On In Rochester, Across Country There have been protests for several days in Rochester, New York over the death of Daniel Prude of Chicago in police custody, and social justice protests also rage on around the country. CBS News' Michael George reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Daniel Prude Death: Protests Continue As Rochester Mayor Admits System Failed



Protests are continuing in Rochester over the death of Daniel Prude. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago